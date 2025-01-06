Megan Thee Stallion's rumored boyfriend caught in bombshell cheating scandal!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion 's rumored new boyfriend, Torrey Craig, has found himself in trouble at the start of the new year!

Savage! Megan Thee Stallion's alleged new boo, Torrey Craig (l.), has been accused of cheating on the rapper. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

The hotties were in an uproar after an OnlyFans model named Jasmine Elizabeth leaked messages that were allegedly from the 34-year-old Chicago Bulls power forward.

It all began after Megan further fueled dating rumors by sharing a new snap of the two via her Instagram story.

But the model then proceeded to share screen recordings of her own conversation with Craig, as well as payment receipts, which she soundtracked to Megan's song, B.A.S. (Both Ain't S**t).

Per The Neighborhood Talk, the alleged messages between Craig and Jasmine started in May 2023 and continued as recently as December 2024.

The NBA star immediately blasted the gossip as clout-chasing on his IG story, writing, "Ain no way ppl want clout that bad," and added a video of a woman showing how to make fake Instagram DMs – implying that the alleged messages to Jasmine were not real.