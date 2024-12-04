Megan Thee Stallion announces major music festival gig for summer 2025!

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Megan Thee Stallion already has major plans for next year, including returning to Summerfest!

Megan Thee Stallion is heading back to Milwaukee for the 2025 Summerfest after headlining the festival in 2021. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The hip-hop hottie's summer 2025 is already in full swing as The Milwaukee Journal has announced that Megan will be performing at the annual Summerfest show.

The music festival, which will be headlined by James Taylor, will feature the Hiss hitmaker, plus fellow rapper Flo Mill as her opening act, on Tuesday, June 28.

Next year's event will be held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and will run over three weekends: June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits, and Lainey Wilson will also take the stage.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who last headlined Summerfest in 2021, shared the news via Instagram with an artsy flyer that featured Meg flaunting her fit frame in a halter-top, cut-out bathing suit, and huge butterfly wings.

She teased in the caption, "SEE YOU IN MILWAUKEE HOTTIES!"