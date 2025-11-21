Megan Thee Stallion sobs as she testifies against Milagro Gramz in defamation case
Miami, Florida - Megan Thee Stallion broke down on the witness stand as she testified about the online attacks she faced from Milagro Gramz amid her defamation lawsuit against the blogger.
The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, told a Miami courtroom on Thursday that she felt "defeated" while Gramz spread falsehoods about her online, per NBC News.
Pete repeatedly sobbed while discussing an explicit deepfake video that was shared by the social media personality, whose real name is Milagro Cooper.
"Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not... [Cooper] wanted it to be real," she said.
While Cooper is not accused of creating the video, the musician's lawsuit argues she "willfully and maliciously promoted" the content by encouraging her followers to check out a post featuring it.
As reported by ABC News, Pete further testified that Cooper had "created a space for a lot of people to come speak negatively" about her after Pete publicly accused fellow rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot in 2020.
Lanez was found guilty of shooting the Grammy winner in 2022 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Pete argued that Cooper sought to discredit her allegations against Lanez, telling the court, "I felt like nobody cared that I was shot. I know everyone was making jokes about it."
The Savage artist detailed the severe emotional toll that the influencer's attacks had on her and revealed that it contributed to suicidal ideation.
"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," she said, before later adding, "I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for."
Milagro Gramz responds to Megan Thee Stallion's defamation claims
When Cooper testified earlier this week, she admitted that she was in contact with Lanez and had even received payments from the 33-year-old rapper's father – though she claimed they were for "personal" reasons and "promotional" work.
The blogger again cast doubt on Pete's story by telling the court that she believed the star was not shot and had instead stepped on broken glass.
Pete had initially told police that that was what had happened out of fear in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, testifying on Thursday, "Even though he hurt me, I still didn't want to see him arrested or shot by police."
X-rays of Pete's feet, showing the bullet fragments left after the shooting, were shown to the jury.
The Hot Girl Summer rapper told the court that she hopes by coming forward and fighting the Cooper's attempts to discredit her, she "can inspire other women to want to tell their truth."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP