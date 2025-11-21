Megan Thee Stallion sobs as she testifies against Milagro Gramz in defamation case

Miami, Florida - Megan Thee Stallion broke down on the witness stand as she testified about the online attacks she faced from Milagro Gramz amid her defamation lawsuit against the blogger.

Megan Thee Stallion delivered an emotional testimony on Thursday amid her ongoing defamation case against a popular blogger. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, told a Miami courtroom on Thursday that she felt "defeated" while Gramz spread falsehoods about her online, per NBC News.

Pete repeatedly sobbed while discussing an explicit deepfake video that was shared by the social media personality, whose real name is Milagro Cooper.

"Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not... [Cooper] wanted it to be real," she said.

While Cooper is not accused of creating the video, the musician's lawsuit argues she "willfully and maliciously promoted" the content by encouraging her followers to check out a post featuring it.

As reported by ABC News, Pete further testified that Cooper had "created a space for a lot of people to come speak negatively" about her after Pete publicly accused fellow rapper Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot in 2020.

Lanez was found guilty of shooting the Grammy winner in 2022 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Pete argued that Cooper sought to discredit her allegations against Lanez, telling the court, "I felt like nobody cared that I was shot. I know everyone was making jokes about it."

The Savage artist detailed the severe emotional toll that the influencer's attacks had on her and revealed that it contributed to suicidal ideation.

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," she said, before later adding, "I'm not going to kill myself because I'm not going to give them what they're looking for."