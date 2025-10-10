Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Klay Thompson shut down split rumors in the sweetest way

Klay Thompson (r.) dispelled gossip that he split from Megan Thee Stallion (l.) with his latest Instagram dump. © Screenshot/Instagram/klaythompson

A recent awkward interview ignited rumors that the Dallas Mavericks star and the Houston rapper had split up.

Thanks to his latest Instagram post, though, it is now apparent that all is well between them!

Klay snuck in a sweet image of himself with Megan amid the carousel of snaps that he captioned, "THE BEST THING IN LIFE IS LIFE."

The basketball player was captured snuggled up with Megan, who was sporting a pink-and-blonde hairdo along with pink nails and a light pink 'fit.

Klay dropped another pic of himself on the beach with the three-time Grammy-winner, but only her manicured hand was seen in the snap.

Further proving that the pair are doing just fine, the 35-year-old concluded his dump with a heart-warming photo of himself holding Meg's French bulldog, Foe Thee Frenchie.