Jury reaches verdict in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz

Miami, Florida - Megan Thee Stallion has emerged victorious in her defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz.

Megan Thee Stallion has been awarded nearly $60,000 in damages after a jury sided with her in a defamation case against a popular blogger. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per NBC News, the jury in Miami, Florida, sided with the 30-year-old rapper, awarding her $75,000 before the judge reduced the damages to $59,000.

Megan Thee Stallion – born Megan Pete – first sued Milagro Gramz in October 2024, accusing the social media personality of leading an online smear campaign to "denigrate" and "belittle" her.

She then testified in court that the blogger, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, caused her severe emotional distress by spreading false information about a 2020 incident in which Pete was shot in the foot.

After a high-profile trial, rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Pete in 2023 and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Pete broke down on the stand as she discussed Cooper's online abuse, arguing that the blogger "created a space for a lot of people to come speak negatively" and acted as a "mouthpiece" for Lanez.

"I felt like nobody cared that I was shot. I know everyone was making jokes about it," she said.