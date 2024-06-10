Megan Thee Stallion fights back tears in emotional moment at Tampa show

Tampa, Florida - The usually unflappable Megan Thee Stallion dealt with some strong emotions on stage Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, stopping midway through a song to collect herself.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion had to fight through some emotions to keep performing Saturday night. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan thee stallion

A fan video from Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour concert on Saturday at the Amalie Arena showed the artist fighting back tears and having to stop more than once before performing her hit song Cobra.

Megan's raw emotion was projected onto the huge video screen behind her. Fans of the Houston rapper cheered her on enthusiastically, and she eventually got through the song.

The star hasn't explained what was behind the breakdown, but Meg has had a rough week.

Last week, a sexually explicit AI-generated video started circulating online. The video and comments were so disturbing that Meg responded with a post on X.

"It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," she wrote. "Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it."

Fans quickly responded to her post and encouraged the star to sue those responsible for the video.