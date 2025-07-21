Khloé Kardashian celebrates 41st birthday with Care Bears and her "favorite people"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian partied with huge Care Bears and her "favorite people" for her 41st birthday!

Khloé Kardashian commemorated her birthday with a Care Bear-themed pool party attend by her "favorite people." © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

The Kardashians star remains young at heart with her adorable, albeit late, b-day bash.

KoKo celebrated her latest trip around the sun with her family, closet friends, and two mascot-style pink and purple Care Bears characters, per her latest Instagram post.

The photo dump shared Sunday featured the birthday girl posing with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, her besties Mailka and Khadijah Haqq, her mom Kris Jenner, and her kids True and Tatum.

The carousel of images also highlighted the colorful bash's decor, including Care Bear floats for the pool, bright pink balloons that read "Happy Birthday Mommy," and KoKo's Care Bear-themed cake.

She captioned the post, "My favorite kind of party with all my favorite people. Thank you @carebears."

The Khloé in Wonderland host spent her actual birthday in Venice, where she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish nuptials.

