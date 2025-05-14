Megan Thee Stallion addresses rumors she's been banned from Met Gala

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has addressed the rumors that she's banned from next year's Met Gala after breaking Anna Wintour's no-phones rule!

Last week, the Hiss rapper admitted to sneaking her phone into the yearly fashion event and shared her footage from the gala via Instagram.

Meg, who dazzled in a Michael Kors sequin-studded gown, filmed herself, Angel Reese, and Doechii, giving their feedback on the food served at the Met.

The Mamushi rapper's decision to break the Vogue editor-in-chief's cardinal rule caused an uproar among fans, with many speculating that she may be banned from next year's event as a result.

On Tuesday, Meg addressed the viral clip and – whether or not she faced any repercussions – in a chat with People.

The three-time Grammy-winner said of the video, "No. We're gonna dead these rumors right now, okay? People are like, 'Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala. No, I didn't, babe. Like that's not true."