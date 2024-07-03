Megan Thee Stallion gushes over mentors Beyoncé and Jay-Z in heartfelt interview

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion credits mentors Beyoncé and Jay-Z for helping her learn the ropes of the music industry. Here's how the icons have taken Megan under their wings!

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) credits her mentors Beyoncé (l.) and Jay-Z (c.) for helping her learn the ropes of the music industry. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce, @theestallion, @shannonsharpe8, & @clubshayshay

Megan, who won a Grammy award with Beyoncé for their Savage Remix collab, chatted about her relationship with Bey and Jay on Monday for the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Host Shannon Sharpe asked the 29-year-old HISS artist about the split from her record label. Meg said that the decision to go indie was the result of advice from music mogul Jay-Z.

"When I was in the situation that I was in, and I wanted to get out of it, they told me, 'You need to do this on your own," Megan recounted."

"You already know what it is, you got all the tools, all the legal s**t that you're going through right now – I know that you're learning something."

"I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss," the rapper said.