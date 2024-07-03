Megan Thee Stallion gushes over mentors Beyoncé and Jay-Z in heartfelt interview
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion credits mentors Beyoncé and Jay-Z for helping her learn the ropes of the music industry. Here's how the icons have taken Megan under their wings!
Megan, who won a Grammy award with Beyoncé for their Savage Remix collab, chatted about her relationship with Bey and Jay on Monday for the Club Shay Shay podcast.
Host Shannon Sharpe asked the 29-year-old HISS artist about the split from her record label. Meg said that the decision to go indie was the result of advice from music mogul Jay-Z.
"When I was in the situation that I was in, and I wanted to get out of it, they told me, 'You need to do this on your own," Megan recounted."
"You already know what it is, you got all the tools, all the legal s**t that you're going through right now – I know that you're learning something."
"I feel like they definitely put me in a position to learn how to be my own boss," the rapper said.
How Beyoncé inspired Megan Thee Stallion's tequila business
The star also explained that Bey had inspired her to move away from promoting other people's liquor brands and instead start her own tequila company.
According to Megan, the Lemonade singer told her, "The next time I see you, you need to have your own alcoholic beverage."
"Never did I ever think that I was going to be managed by the people that I looked up to," the Sweetest Pie artist gushed.
"It just felt like a big family. They're just so intelligent. They've been through everything. They're still going through it right now, but they just know how to carry it."
"I'm learning from the best," she added. "I feel like I'm in the right spot, the right position. I've never felt so safe in a situation where I feel like these people got my back."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce, @theestallion, @shannonsharpe8, & @clubshayshay