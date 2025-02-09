Megan Thee Stallion has us super bowled over with these Super Bowl party looks

New Orleans, Louisiana - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her fashion A-game for these pre- Super Bowl lewks!

The 29-year-old rapper dazzled in her form-fitting semi-sheer mesh X-ray print catsuit for the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday, her bra visible for that risqué edge.

The bash was held at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans a day before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome.

She completed the stylish fit with black high heels, oversized hoop earrings, and her wavy auburn hair left loose down her shoulders and back.

This comes after the Mamushi artist rocked another bra-centric fashion moment on Friday for FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify, also in New Orleans.

In that outfit, Meg went flashy with pops of color with bright white cargo pants and a canary yellow top, plus chunky choker bling featuring crosses and pearls.