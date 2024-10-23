Megan Thee Stallion heats up Golden Heart Awards in sexy LBD!

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion pulled up to the 18th Annual Golden Heart Awards in a stylish LBD!

Megan Thee Stallion donned at stylish little black dress while being honored at the Golden Heart Awards in NYC. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Savage rapper was among the many A-listers who flocked to the Big Apple for the yearly event, where she was honored with the 2024 genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

For the occasion, Meg flaunted her curvy frame in a teeny little black dress that featured a dramatic heart-shaped neckline, two thick straps that zig-zagged across her back, plus a slit up one leg.

The Hiss hitmaker completed her Betty Boop-esque look with black pumps and a small butterfly-shaped purse while her hair was styled in an updo with curls.

During her emotional speech, Megan paid tribute to her late family members, whom she continues to honor through her Pete & Thomas foundation.

"I lost my mom, I lost my dad, and I lost my grandmother," the Grammy winner shared.