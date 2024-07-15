Megan Thee Stallion posts hilarious video of her cat getting mobbed by puppies!

Atlanta, Georgia - Megan Thee Stallion is having a ball on the European leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, but she's missing her adorable fur babies.

Megan Thee Stallion's patient cat 9 has taken over as babysitter for her dog Foe's adorable puppies. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Foe Thee Frenchie & Screenshot/Instagram/ Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday, Megan shared a super sweet video of her dog Foe's puppies climbing all over her extremely patient tuxedo cat named 9.

"Look at @frenchie4oe kids trying to jump on 9😂 i cant wait to get home to my kidss."



The singer's Main Coon is playing the role of puppy sitter in the clip, and he calmly endures the tiny pooches' hyperactive energy without ever lashing out once.

Fellow musician Sza was surprised by how chill the feline remains despite the chaos, writing in the Instagram comments: "Poor 9 lmao this is the most patient cat I’ve ever seen or heard of ????"

Other users wanted to know where the puppies' daddy, Foe, was hiding and why he'd turned parenting duties over to the cat.