Megan Thee Stallion introduces fans to her adorable new cat!

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion has added to her furry family!

Megan Thee Stallion is no longer just a dog person. She's now got a cute black and white Maine Coon cat named 9! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagramstories/Megantheestallion & screenshot/Instagram/MegantheeStallion

Until now, Megan has only had dogs, but on Instagram stories, she shared some surprising pet news.

The rapper shared snaps of her return from a trip to Japan. Along with pics of her "son," a French Bulldog named Foe Thee Stallion, she also introduced her newest pet: a beautiful Maine Coon cat whom she's named 9!

The fantastic feline has adorable ear tufts and an off-kilter tuxedo coat, and he's clearly settling in just fine.

A clip showing 9 hanging out in the shower while the water is running!

"Lol wait i thought cats didn't like water! why the first day i meet mine he in the shower," Meg wrote in the caption.