Megan Thee Stallion introduces fans to her adorable new cat!
Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion has added to her furry family!
Until now, Megan has only had dogs, but on Instagram stories, she shared some surprising pet news.
The rapper shared snaps of her return from a trip to Japan. Along with pics of her "son," a French Bulldog named Foe Thee Stallion, she also introduced her newest pet: a beautiful Maine Coon cat whom she's named 9!
The fantastic feline has adorable ear tufts and an off-kilter tuxedo coat, and he's clearly settling in just fine.
A clip showing 9 hanging out in the shower while the water is running!
"Lol wait i thought cats didn't like water! why the first day i meet mine he in the shower," Meg wrote in the caption.
Megan Thee Stallion's pets are stars in their own right
As far as 9's name is concerned, Megan is sticking with variations on a theme – mostly numbers and letters.
The WAP artist has three French bulldogs – Foe, Dos, and Oenita – one pit bull named 5ive, a merle dog named Six, and cane corso called X, as per Paper Magazine.
Foe even has his own Instagram page and has been on Jimmy Kimmel with Meg.
Hopefully we can look forward to 9 getting the same kind of exposure!
