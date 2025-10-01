Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Klay Thompson sparks split rumors with cryptic comment

Los Angeles, California - Klay Thompson's awkward interview has sparked split rumors with Megan Thee Stallion – are they still together?

Are Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson (l.) still an item? The athlete's viral interview has sparked worries among fans. © Collage: Soobum Im / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

After a reporter asked if being with Megan made him a "better man on and off" the court during NBA Media Day this week, the Dallas Mavericks player's curt response raised eyebrows.

Klay replied, "I'm not going to talk about that. But I will say that every summer doesn't change for me, because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there's really no such thing as an offseason."

He added, "The summertime is just as strenuous as the season. You have to train as if you're going to play 100 games a year. And that's what I do."

Some fans speculated that Klay's coy response means that he and Megan have called it quits, but others defended it as an understandable unwillingness to spill the tea over his personal life in a professional setting.

The Wanna Be hitmaker went official with the basketball star in July, shortly after the two first sparked dating rumors.