Megan Thee Stallion adds notable name to heated legal battle with Milgaro Gramz

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion 's high-stakes legal battle with Milagro Gramz has heated up with the rapper's latest request!

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) is asking a judge to make DJ Akademiks testify in her upcoming trial against blogger Milagro Gramz. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

BET reported Monday that the Savage hitmaker asked a judge to compel DJ Akademiks to testify in her defamation lawsuit against the YouTuber.

Megan is putting the heat on the New Jersey podcaster after he reportedly avoided questions during his sit-down with her lawyers on August 22 over an alleged leak of the sealed DNA results from the Tory Lanez shooting.

The Mamushi rapper, who is suing Gramz for allegedly trying to discredit her amid the trial over the shooting, now wants Akademiks to testify.

Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison following his 2023 sentencing over the incident three years prior in which he allegedly shot Megan in the foot.

The Grammy winner has since accused Gramz of "misrepresenting" herself as a journalist and spreading lies about the shooting trial online.

Megan added in a statement, "It's unacceptable behavior, and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."