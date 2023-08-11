Tory Lanez in explosive response to sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion, took to Instagram to maintain his innocence in a defiant statement.

Tory Lanez, who has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, maintained his innocence in a lenghty post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ToryLanez &Screenshot/Instagram/MeganTheeStallion & CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for three felonies on Tuesday.

Late Thursday night, Lanez finally responded with an explosive Instagram post which was anything but remorseful.

Addressing his fans, he wrote, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me/ I will never never let no jail time eliminate me/ Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and always will."

In December, Lanez was convicted of three felonies related to a 2020 shooting involving Grammy award-winning Megan Thee Stallion. He was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.