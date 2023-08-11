Tory Lanez in explosive response to sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion, took to Instagram to maintain his innocence in a defiant statement.
Lanez was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for three felonies on Tuesday.
Late Thursday night, Lanez finally responded with an explosive Instagram post which was anything but remorseful.
Addressing his fans, he wrote, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me/ I will never never let no jail time eliminate me/ Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and always will."
In December, Lanez was convicted of three felonies related to a 2020 shooting involving Grammy award-winning Megan Thee Stallion. He was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Tory Lanez refuses to apologize for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
In Megan's powerful statement read at Lanez's sentencing, she noted that he has continuously refused to accept responsibility: "At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability."
Lanez addressed that in his Instagram post, claiming he took responsibility for "all the verbal and intimate moments that I share with the parties involved."
However, he continued to deny actually shooting the WAP artist, writing, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do."
"I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ToryLanez &Screenshot/Instagram/MeganTheeStallion & CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP