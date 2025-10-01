Kim Kardashian defends North West's risqué style amid "war" with Kanye
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian praised North West's fashion as Kanye West threatens an "all-out war" over the teen's mature looks!
The 45-year-old mogul told Complex that she's "learned a lot" from her daughter when asked about North's unique style.
"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves," Kim shared in the TikTok clip.
She continued, "And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."
The SKIMS co-founder explained that even though North's friends started getting "really girly outfits," the teen quickly realized that wasn't her style.
Kim added, "She tried it for a good week, to be like, girly or wear what the kids, you know, her friends were wearing. And then she realized quick, like, 'This isn’t me,' and I love that for her."
Kanye West allegedly warns Kim he'll raise hell over North's fits!
North's controversial looks have divided fans, with many slamming The Kardashians star for allowing her daughter to wear mature fits.
Reportedly, Kanye is also unhappy with his prodigy's looks and has apparently "warned" Kim that "it needs to stop, or he'll raise hell with the lawyers."
The exes have threatened "war" against each other over North's well-being in the past, but now things might get uglier as Kim seems to be supportive of their daughter's distinctive style!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian