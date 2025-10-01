Kim Kardashian defends North West's risqué style amid "war" with Kanye

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian praised North West's fashion as Kanye West threatens an "all-out war" over the teen's mature looks!

Kim Kardashian (r.) shared her thoughts on North West's (c.) bold fashion while insiders claim that Kanye West has warned his ex-wife to stop allowing it. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & Instagram/kimkardashian

The 45-year-old mogul told Complex that she's "learned a lot" from her daughter when asked about North's unique style.

"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves," Kim shared in the TikTok clip.

She continued, "And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."

The SKIMS co-founder explained that even though North's friends started getting "really girly outfits," the teen quickly realized that wasn't her style.

Kim added, "She tried it for a good week, to be like, girly or wear what the kids, you know, her friends were wearing. And then she realized quick, like, 'This isn’t me,' and I love that for her."