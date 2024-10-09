Megan Thee Stallion reveals location of special "Hottieween" concert

Chicago, Illinois - Megan Thee Stallion has announced a "bigger than ever" Hottieween concert – and its new location!

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing Hottieween to Chicago for spooky season. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For all the hotties who are into spooky season like the 29-year-old Houston rapper, Megan is bringing "hottieween" to Chicago!

On Tuesday, the Hiss artist dropped the news via Instagram with a spooky promo clip and wrote in the caption, "Hottieween is BIGGER than ever this year !!!"

She added, "CHICAGO HOTTIES we had so much fun together at Thee Hot Girl Summer Tour so I hadddd to come celebrate Hottieween with yall!"

The Grammy-winning hip-hop star landed in the Windy City for her Hot Girl Summer Tour in May for several shows – and it would seem that the popular city left a lasting impression on Meg!

The Savage rapper concluded in the post, "Tickets go on sale Friday October 11th and all proceeds support the @petethomasfdn ! Trust me you don't wanna miss this one. See you soon."