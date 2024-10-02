Megan Thee Stallion kicks off spooky season as a sexy jack-o'-lantern!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion embraced her spooky side with a new Halloween-themed photo dump!

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Halloween – AKA "Hottieween" – with a spooky-themed Instagram dump.

Boo!

The 29-year-old Hiss rapper continued her tradition of ushering in spooky season with new IG snaps that she dropped on Tuesday evening.

Meg's latest slideshow featured the WAP artist donning a carved jack-o'-lantern with heart-shaped eyes on her head while she chilled on her comfy couch with a bowl of popcorn.

The Mamushi hitmaker added a cropped white, short-sleeved shirt plus dark gray, fitted shorts and white socks as she struck several poses amid the spooky photoshoot.

The series of pics also showed a stuffed animal with a witch hat that was propped up on the couch and Meg teasing her black cat with a multi-colored lollipop that had a fake spider on it.

The Grammy-winning artist's posts in honor of "hottieween" have been a tradition for quite some time.

Last year, Meg kicked off her favorite time of year with a scarier pumpkin head while she sipped on a steaming hot cup of coffee. Will the Savage rapper dress up Sailor Moon this Halloween or something more spooky?

