Megan Thee Stallion kicks off spooky season as a sexy jack-o'-lantern!
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion embraced her spooky side with a new Halloween-themed photo dump!
Boo!
The 29-year-old Hiss rapper continued her tradition of ushering in spooky season with new IG snaps that she dropped on Tuesday evening.
Meg's latest slideshow featured the WAP artist donning a carved jack-o'-lantern with heart-shaped eyes on her head while she chilled on her comfy couch with a bowl of popcorn.
The Mamushi hitmaker added a cropped white, short-sleeved shirt plus dark gray, fitted shorts and white socks as she struck several poses amid the spooky photoshoot.
The series of pics also showed a stuffed animal with a witch hat that was propped up on the couch and Meg teasing her black cat with a multi-colored lollipop that had a fake spider on it.
The Grammy-winning artist's posts in honor of "hottieween" have been a tradition for quite some time.
Last year, Meg kicked off her favorite time of year with a scarier pumpkin head while she sipped on a steaming hot cup of coffee. Will the Savage rapper dress up Sailor Moon this Halloween or something more spooky?
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/theestallion