Megan Thee Stallion sports funky fashion to announce buzzy new K-pop series
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion just made a Big Ole Freak fashion statement while announcing her new Apple TV+ show KPOPPED with PSY!
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing with K-pop icon PSY.
In the snaps, she was seen rocking a dazzling beaded bodysuit with a corset-style bodice, fishnet stockings, and a silver charm belt with mini pink shorts.
The Mamushi artist styled the outfit with a soft-glam makeup look and wore her hair in a stylish updo with matching accessories.
She completed the look with a colorful fuzzy cardigan, bright yellow rubber boots, and a statement choker.
Alongside the fabulous pictures, Meg announced KPOPPED, an upcoming Apple TV+ music competition series.
Western artists will team up with top K-pop idols to reimagine their biggest hits, per Rolling Stone, with Megan listed as a producer alongside Lionel Richie.
The eight-episode series' official release date has yet to be confirmed, but fans are already on the edge of their seats!
