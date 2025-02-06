Megan Thee Stallion sports funky fashion to announce buzzy new K-pop series

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion just made a Big Ole Freak fashion statement while announcing her new Apple TV+ show KPOPPED with PSY!

Megan Thee Stallion stunned fans with a shocking new career announcement while dressed in a dazzling 'fit! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share photos of herself posing with K-pop icon PSY.

In the snaps, she was seen rocking a dazzling beaded bodysuit with a corset-style bodice, fishnet stockings, and a silver charm belt with mini pink shorts.

The Mamushi artist styled the outfit with a soft-glam makeup look and wore her hair in a stylish updo with matching accessories.

She completed the look with a colorful fuzzy cardigan, bright yellow rubber boots, and a statement choker.

Alongside the fabulous pictures, Meg announced KPOPPED, an upcoming Apple TV+ music competition series.

Western artists will team up with top K-pop idols to reimagine their biggest hits, per Rolling Stone, with Megan listed as a producer alongside Lionel Richie.