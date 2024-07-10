Megan Thee Stallion transforms into Sailor Moon for viral Mamushi dance

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wowed fans by doing the viral dance to her new song, Mamushi, while dressed as Sailor Moon.

Dressed as Sailor Moon, Megan Thee Stallion stunned fans by doing a viral TikTok dance to her very own tune. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

Meg's new track Mamushi, which features Japanese hip hop artist Yuki Chiba, dropped with her self-titled album Megan on June 28. In the song, the Houston rapper leans into her love of Japanese culture.

The catchy track subsequently inspired a now-viral TikTok dance credited to a dancer named Mona. Meg liked the dance so much that she shared her favorite video via Instagram page over the weekend, writing, "Lol definitely going back to Japan to shoot thee MAMUSHI video."

On Tuesday, she jumped onto the trend in epic style. Meg shared a video of her doing the viral moves while dressed as the iconic anime character Sailor Moon in clips shared to both Instagram and TikTok.

The cute dance quickly raked in the views as millions of fans raved over Megan's spin on the trend!