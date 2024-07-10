Megan Thee Stallion transforms into Sailor Moon for viral Mamushi dance
Amsterdam, Netherlands - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wowed fans by doing the viral dance to her new song, Mamushi, while dressed as Sailor Moon.
Meg's new track Mamushi, which features Japanese hip hop artist Yuki Chiba, dropped with her self-titled album Megan on June 28. In the song, the Houston rapper leans into her love of Japanese culture.
The catchy track subsequently inspired a now-viral TikTok dance credited to a dancer named Mona. Meg liked the dance so much that she shared her favorite video via Instagram page over the weekend, writing, "Lol definitely going back to Japan to shoot thee MAMUSHI video."
On Tuesday, she jumped onto the trend in epic style. Meg shared a video of her doing the viral moves while dressed as the iconic anime character Sailor Moon in clips shared to both Instagram and TikTok.
The cute dance quickly raked in the views as millions of fans raved over Megan's spin on the trend!
Megan Thee Stallion gets fans buzzing with latest TikTok
Megan's TikTok clip of her doing the Mamushi dance – also called the Watashi wa star dance – boasts over three million views and more than a million likes.
Sailor moon Megan is everything I needed right now," one commenter said, while others dubbed her "Megan Thee Sailor" and "Sailor Megan."
Instagram users were also impressed, and the Grammy winner's post boasts over a million likes.
Will the trendy new dance be part of the Mamushi music video?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion