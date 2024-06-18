Megan Thee Stallion threatens to stop hometown show due: "I don't want to be high!"

Houston, Texas - Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion had paused her hometown concert over the weekend after some of her fans were blowing the wrong kind of smoke!

Megan Thee Stallion stopped her show in Houston to ask fans not to blow weed smoke in her direction, for fear of getting her high. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

"If I get high, the show is over," Meg says in a now-viral fan video from her show at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

"I said don’t blow that weed by me. I don’t want to be high," the artist insists, before playfully adding that if she gets intoxicated, she'll end up "going to the hospital."

"Call the police," Meg joked.

As the video shows, the audience seemed slightly baffled by the request, and there was some uncomfortable-sounding laughter audible in the enclosed arena.

After a few minutes, Meg got on with the show.