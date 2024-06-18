Megan Thee Stallion threatens to stop hometown show due: "I don't want to be high!"
Houston, Texas - Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion had paused her hometown concert over the weekend after some of her fans were blowing the wrong kind of smoke!
"If I get high, the show is over," Meg says in a now-viral fan video from her show at the Toyota Center Saturday night.
"I said don’t blow that weed by me. I don’t want to be high," the artist insists, before playfully adding that if she gets intoxicated, she'll end up "going to the hospital."
"Call the police," Meg joked.
As the video shows, the audience seemed slightly baffled by the request, and there was some uncomfortable-sounding laughter audible in the enclosed arena.
After a few minutes, Meg got on with the show.
Meg's Hotties come to her defense
Fans on social media were quick to defend Megan's actions.
"Megan has expressed multiple times that weed doesn’t agree with her so she lightheartedly stated the show would have to be stopped if she got high because of the negative physiological effect it has on her," one Instagram user wrote.
Another fan chimed in and added that the Houston rapper has said that weed makes her anxious.
Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour is in full swing, and her next stop is in the weed-loving state of Colorado.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion