Megan Thee Stallion unveils new single ahead of upcoming tour!

Megan Thee Stallion just announced her brand-new single, BOA, and the fans are freaking out! © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

The song will be coming out this Friday, May 10, Meg shared with fans in a viral Insta post.

"PRESAVE MY NEW SINGLE NOW HOTTIES," she wrote on Monday. "ORDER YOUR SPECIAL BOA CD NOW."

The carousel post featured several different CDs, each with its own unique alternative album art.

"what do i do if i want every single one," one fan wrote.

"this concept goes crazyyyyy," added another, referencing the song's retro video game aesthetic.

Many other fans begged Megan for more info on whether an album is on its way.



"using this concept for just a single is crazy girl, that album cover bouta go insane," one said.

"don't you drop that album before or during this tour !!! you better wait," urged a commenter.



Megan answered them via her Instagram story, writing, "Lol its a SINGLE ! When i announce the album you will know."