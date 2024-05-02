Megan Thee Stallion teases a new project with spooky pics!

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion told her Instagram fans to get ready for "Megan May." The Hiss artist's announcement comes just a week after she was sued for harassment.

Megan Thee Stallion has Instagram buzzing about new music with latest creepy posts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

Last week, the Houston hip-hop artist was hit with a shocking lawsuit from her former cameraman, Emilio Garcia, who accused her of creating a hostile workplace and having sex in front of him.

Meg has not yet responded to her cameraman's claim, but her lawyer dubbed the suit an employment claim with "salacious accusations" meant to embarrass the artist.

Wednesday night, the Plan B artist took to Instagram and declared, "Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY Get ready."

She also shared a very science fiction-looking pic – with hair hanging around her waist, the rapper is shown shedding her skin in a slimy snake-like rebirth.

In addition to the full body shot, Meg posted a close-up of her face with sticky slime dripping from her nails. She captioned that post with a snake and egg emoji.

The last time Megan posted an egg emoji, she dropped her hit diss track HISS.