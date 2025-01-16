Megan Thee Stallion's ex-photographer makes shocking new claims against her!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has been hit with more accusations by her ex-photographer!

Megan Thee Stallion's former photographer has added 10 new allegations against her in his sexual harassment lawsuit. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

Legal Affairs and Trials' Meghann Cuniff shared amended docs from the Savage rapper's former cameraman Emilio Garcia, which now have 10 additional complaints.

The ex-employee alleges that he was misclassified as an independent contractor, accuses Megan of throwing a remote at his head during a hotel stay, and revisits his original claims of Meg having sex with another girl in front of him.

Garcia claims that the Grammy winner raps about the illicit moment in her song, Best Friends.

He references the lyrics that say, "Ayy, two red bones kissin' in the back seat / Girl, don't stop, keep goin' and relax me / You want me to join in? Then ask me / I like girls that like girls, that attract me," adding in the filing that she "relished" the incident.

Garcia filed his original lawsuit in April 2024, with his attorney calling the matter "illegal."