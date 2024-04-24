Megan Thee Stallion's ex-cameraman alleges she forced him to watch her having sex in new lawsuit
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion is in hot water amid a shocking new lawsuit filed by her ex-cameraman, who alleges he was trapped in a vehicle with the rapper while she had sex with a woman right next to him.
Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraperson Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing the rapper of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
Garcia says while in Ibiza, Spain, Meg had sex with a woman next to him after a night out while he and three women were in an SUV, as reported by multiple media outlets.
"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked," Garcia told NBC News in an interview.
Garcia's lawyer Ron Zambrano, who also represents Lizzo's former dancers, said in a statement, "Emilio should never have been put in a position."
"'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly," he continued. "Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."
According to the lawsuit, the rapper told Garcia after the alleged incident, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."
Garcia says Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, treated him differently after the Euro trip, starting to berate and fat-shame him. Per the suit, the harassment made the working conditions "intolerable."
Megan Thee Stallion's ex-cameraman seeks compensation
Garcia began working for Megan Thee Stallion in 2018 but was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.
In the lawsuit, Garcia says his compensation was changed from a monthly flat rate to a pay-per-task system after the trip.
Despite these changes, Garcia says he was expected to do the same work, but also reported being booked less. He continued to work for WAP rapper until June 2023, when Roc Nation, Meg's management agency, notified him that his services were no longer required.
The suit alleges multiple California labor code violations and names Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring LLC, and Roc Nation. Garcia is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
"Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat-shaming conduct," Zambrano told NBC News.
"This is an employment claim for money – with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her," Alex Spiro an attorney for Megan Thee Stallion told NBC and added: "We will deal with this in court."
This shocking suit comes just weeks before Megan Thee Stallion begins her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Neither the artist nor her management team have directly responded to the allegations.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan thee stallion