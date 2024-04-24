Megan Thee Stallion's ex-cameraman alleges she forced him to watch her having sex in new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion is in hot water amid a shocking new lawsuit filed by her ex-cameraman, who alleges he was trapped in a vehicle with the rapper while she had sex with a woman right next to him.

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of harassment and scandalous behavior by her ex-cameraman in a new lawsuit. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraperson Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing the rapper of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Garcia says while in Ibiza, Spain, Meg had sex with a woman next to him after a night out while he and three women were in an SUV, as reported by multiple media outlets.

"I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked," Garcia told NBC News in an interview.

Garcia's lawyer Ron Zambrano, who also represents Lizzo's former dancers, said in a statement, "Emilio should never have been put in a position."

"'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly," he continued. "Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."

According to the lawsuit, the rapper told Garcia after the alleged incident, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

Garcia says Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, treated him differently after the Euro trip, starting to berate and fat-shame him. Per the suit, the harassment made the working conditions "intolerable."