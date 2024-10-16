Megan Thee Stallion teases hotties with peek at intimate new documentary
Los Angeles, California - Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans an unfiltered look at her hectic yet rewarding music life in the upcoming documentary, In Her Words – coming this Halloween!
A new trailer dropped on Wednesday showing a short glimpse of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the 29-year-old rapper.
In the beginning, Meg reflects on the importance of music in her life, giving credit to her mother, Holly Thomas, as a major source of inspiration.
After her mom's unfortunate passing in 2019, the singer seemingly felt lost and "in shambles," but the new creation gave Meg insight like never before, per Complex.
"I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete," she says in the trailer.
The trailer hints at the backlash she's received and how hard it's been to balance her public persona with the human behind it.
Despite all the obstacles, however, the short clip drives home the BOA artist's unstoppable attitude.
Megan Thee Stallion says she can't ever "give up"
"I've been through so much, I can't give up," Megan declares in the teaser.
One fan commented, "already crying and this is just the trailer."
A second added, "oh sista you got me tearing up… you deserve it all times a million!!! thank you for putting on for the tall girls who needed a confidence boost."
"AN ANIMATED DOC WHO IS DOING IT LIKE YOU????? INNOVATOR!" a third fan wrote.
The documentary, produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Halloween, October 31.
Megan is also hosting her annual Hottieween Party in Chicago for her friends and fellow hotties to close out the spooky season.
