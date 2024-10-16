Megan Thee Stallion teases hotties with peek at intimate new documentary

Los Angeles, California - Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans an unfiltered look at her hectic yet rewarding music life in the upcoming documentary, In Her Words – coming this Halloween!

Megan Thee Stallion's highly-anticipated documentary, In Her Words, dropped its first trailer on Wednesday, and fans are hooked. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A new trailer dropped on Wednesday showing a short glimpse of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the 29-year-old rapper.



In the beginning, Meg reflects on the importance of music in her life, giving credit to her mother, Holly Thomas, as a major source of inspiration.

After her mom's unfortunate passing in 2019, the singer seemingly felt lost and "in shambles," but the new creation gave Meg insight like never before, per Complex.

"I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete," she says in the trailer.



The trailer hints at the backlash she's received and how hard it's been to balance her public persona with the human behind it.

Despite all the obstacles, however, the short clip drives home the BOA artist's unstoppable attitude.