Megan Thee Stallion teases hotties with peek at intimate new documentary

Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans a look at her hectic yet rewarding music life in the upcoming documentary, In Her Words - dropping Halloween!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans an unfiltered look at her hectic yet rewarding music life in the upcoming documentary, In Her Words – coming this Halloween!

Megan Thee Stallion's highly-anticipated documentary, In Her Words, dropped its first trailer on Wednesday, and fans are hooked.
Megan Thee Stallion's highly-anticipated documentary, In Her Words, dropped its first trailer on Wednesday, and fans are hooked.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A new trailer dropped on Wednesday showing a short glimpse of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the 29-year-old rapper.

In the beginning, Meg reflects on the importance of music in her life, giving credit to her mother, Holly Thomas, as a major source of inspiration.

After her mom's unfortunate passing in 2019, the singer seemingly felt lost and "in shambles," but the new creation gave Meg insight like never before, per Complex.

Taylor Swift's date night look sparks new Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's date night look sparks new Reputation (Taylor's Version) theories

"I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete," she says in the trailer.

The trailer hints at the backlash she's received and how hard it's been to balance her public persona with the human behind it.

Despite all the obstacles, however, the short clip drives home the BOA artist's unstoppable attitude.

Megan Thee Stallion says she can't ever "give up"

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting her annual Hottieween Party in Chicago this year.
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting her annual Hottieween Party in Chicago this year.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

"I've been through so much, I can't give up," Megan declares in the teaser.

One fan commented, "already crying and this is just the trailer."

A second added, "oh sista you got me tearing up… you deserve it all times a million!!! thank you for putting on for the tall girls who needed a confidence boost."

Zendaya dishes on how she and Tom Holland are so "in sync"
Zendaya Zendaya dishes on how she and Tom Holland are so "in sync"

"AN ANIMATED DOC WHO IS DOING IT LIKE YOU????? INNOVATOR!" a third fan wrote.

The documentary, produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Halloween, October 31.

Megan is also hosting her annual Hottieween Party in Chicago for her friends and fellow hotties to close out the spooky season.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

More on Megan Thee Stallion: