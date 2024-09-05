Megan Thee Stallion's viral dance makes it onto Dancing with the Stars!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion 's viral Mamushi track and dance has made it all the way to Dancing with the Stars!

Megan Thee Stallion's Mamushi is a vibe and a half, and now it's on Dancing with the Stars.

The track, which features Japanese hip-hop artist Yuki Chiba, has inspired a viral dance that's so popular it made its way into real life and onto the political stage.

Meg performed the hit song and the dance at Vice President Kamala Harris' political rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Wednesday, Meg's Mamushi and the viral dance moves were featured in the cast reveal trailer for the 33rd season of the long-running reality competition show Dancing with the Stars!

