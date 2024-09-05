Megan Thee Stallion's viral dance makes it onto Dancing with the Stars!
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion's viral Mamushi track and dance has made it all the way to Dancing with the Stars!
The track, which features Japanese hip-hop artist Yuki Chiba, has inspired a viral dance that's so popular it made its way into real life and onto the political stage.
Meg performed the hit song and the dance at Vice President Kamala Harris' political rally in Atlanta, Georgia.
On Wednesday, Meg's Mamushi and the viral dance moves were featured in the cast reveal trailer for the 33rd season of the long-running reality competition show Dancing with the Stars!
Dancing with the Stars competetors strike Mamushi poses
The trailer featuring Meg's Mamushi shows celebrity competitors – Phaedra Parks, Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, Danny Amendola, Eric Roberts, Stephen Nedorscik, Dwight Howard, Reginald VelJohnson, Chandler Kinney, Jenn Tran, Brooks Nader – striking poses inspired by the Mamushi dance moves for their introductions.
Megan Thee Stallion's fans were thrilled and the artist signaled her approval by reposting the trailer with four stars.
The Mamushi dance by TikToker Mona took the internet by storm just days after Megan dropped the banger at the end of June.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion