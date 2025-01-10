Mel Gibson's LA home burns down as he trashes California leadership with Joe Rogan

Los Angeles, California - Actor Mel Gibson was sharing his thoughts about the Democratic leadership in California at the same time his Los Angeles home was burning down due to wildfires .

Actor Mel Gibson (r.) was recently doing a podcast interview with Joe Rogan (l.) criticizing California leadership as his Los Angeles home was being destroyed by wildfires. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Mark RALSTON / AFP

On Thursday, Gibson sat down with podcaster Joe Rogan in his Texas studio to record an episode of his popular show.

At one point in the interview, Gibson confirmed that his Malibu home had been "completely toasted."

He remained unfazed, however, saying, "I got a place in Costa Rica – I love it there."

Rogan then pivoted to politics, suggesting the state's leadership is to blame.

"They spent $24 billion last year on the homeless, and what did they spend on preventing these wildfires? Zero, zip," Rogan argued.

Gibson then proceeded to criticize Governor Gavin Newsom for saying "he would take care of the forest, maintain the forest, and do all that kinda stuff," but not doing so.

"All our tax dollars probably went for Gavin's hair gel," Gibson joked with a laugh.

Their comments come as deadly fires have been spreading across Los Angeles County, forcing residents to evacuate, destroying thousands of buildings, and killing several people.

Similarly, President-elect Donald Trump has aggressively blamed Newsome and current President Joe Biden for the fires.