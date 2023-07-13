A Miley Cyrus song is sparking controversy after Wisconsin teacher gets fired
Waukesha, Wisconsin - Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's feel-good song Rainbowland caused a stir after an elementary school teacher was fired for trying to include it in a spring concert.
A school board in Wisconsin made headlines as they decided to fire elementary school teacher Melissa Tempel on Wednesday, according to Rolling Stone.
Back in March, Tempel included the song Rainbowland in her students' spring concert, which was deemed inappropriate for children to sing.
Shortly after, Tempel took to Twitter, expressing her frustration over the ban her class faced regarding the song.
"Today I was fired for tweeting that first graders couldn’t sing Rainbowland by @MileyCyrus featuring @DollyParton. Tonight I have an achey breaky heart but tomorrow I’m gonna get up and keep fighting for what is right. Thanks for all the love," Tempel wrote.
Her tweet quickly gained attention, going viral in no time.
Unfortunately, the Waukesha Board of Education chimed in and claimed that Tempel had violated three of their policies, providing grounds for her dismissal.
Elementary school teacher defends controversial Rainbowland song in a court hearing
During an extensive hours-long hearing, the school district's superintendent James Sebert stated, "Ms. Tempel deliberately brought negative attention to the school district because she disagreed with the decision as opposed to following protocol and procedure and I believe that behavior is intolerable."
Tempel went on and defended her actions.
"I thought that the fact that the tweet that I made, that Rainbowland wasn’t going to be allowed, was something that the public would be really concerned about and that they would be interested in knowing about it."
She was placed on leave on April 3, and by May, Sebert recommended her termination in a letter to the board.
