A Miley Cyrus song is sparking controversy after Wisconsin teacher gets fired

Waukesha, Wisconsin - Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's feel-good song Rainbowland caused a stir after an elementary school teacher was fired for trying to include it in a spring concert.

An elementary school teacher in Wisconsin named Melissa Tempel was fired for a tweet regarding the banning of a Miley Cyrus (r.) and Dolly Parton song about unity. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A school board in Wisconsin made headlines as they decided to fire elementary school teacher Melissa Tempel on Wednesday, according to Rolling Stone.

Back in March, Tempel included the song Rainbowland in her students' spring concert, which was deemed inappropriate for children to sing.

Shortly after, Tempel took to Twitter, expressing her frustration over the ban her class faced regarding the song.

"Today I was fired for tweeting that first graders couldn’t sing Rainbowland by @MileyCyrus featuring @DollyParton. Tonight I have an achey breaky heart but tomorrow I’m gonna get up and keep fighting for what is right. Thanks for all the love," Tempel wrote.

Her tweet quickly gained attention, going viral in no time.

Unfortunately, the Waukesha Board of Education chimed in and claimed that Tempel had violated three of their policies, providing grounds for her dismissal.