Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's newest single is rocking everybody's world!
Los Angeles, California - Two of the biggest names in music, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, have teamed up for a brand-new rock version of Cyrus' hit 2013 song Wrecking Ball.
Dolly Parton is bringing down the house with her upcoming rock album, Rock Star!
On Friday, Parton released a cover of Miley Cyrus' signature song, Wrecking Ball, featuring Miley herself in the chorus!
The two previously sang the song together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party last year.
It's the latest single from the album, which features Parton covering classic rock hits by artists like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Rolling Stones.
In addition to Cyrus, Parton has also recruited some other big-name collaborators for her album, including Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.
She's even teamed up with surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr!
Dolly Parton's career goals are accomplished with newest rock album
According to Entertainment Weekly, Dolly said that releasing her own rock album has been a career goal of hers. When she was placed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she thought, "Well, I'm not gonna miss this chance, so I am doing a rock album."
The Dolly-Miley collab is undoubtedly a match made in heaven, and their voices mesh so well that it should be considered a crime!
At the end of the song, the two music icons sing a line from Dolly's iconic song, I Will Always Love You, which ties the two melodies together beautifully.
"I just listened to it and got whole body goosebumps.. what a great rendition, is there anything this woman can’t do," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Dolly Parton's album Rock Star is dropping on November 17.
