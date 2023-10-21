Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's newest single is rocking everybody's world!

Los Angeles, California - Two of the biggest names in music, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, have teamed up for a brand-new rock version of Cyrus' hit 2013 song Wrecking Ball.

Miley Cyrus (r.) and Dolly Parton (l.) are bringing the rock vibes in Dolly's newest album, Rock Star! © Robyn Beck / AFP

Dolly Parton is bringing down the house with her upcoming rock album, Rock Star!

On Friday, Parton released a cover of Miley Cyrus' signature song, Wrecking Ball, featuring Miley herself in the chorus!

The two previously sang the song together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party last year.

It's the latest single from the album, which features Parton covering classic rock hits by artists like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the Rolling Stones.

In addition to Cyrus, Parton has also recruited some other big-name collaborators for her album, including Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Pink, and Brandi Carlile.

She's even teamed up with surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr!