Miley Cyrus throws shade at ex Liam Hemsworth in hilarious fan gift

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus threw some shade at ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth as she signed a vinyl for one lucky fan – who also happens to be named Liam!

In a post shared via X on Wednesday, the lucky Smiler revealed a snap of his Something Beautiful record signed by the 32-year-old singer herself.

But Miley didn't just write her name on the vinyl!

"Miley writing 'the Best Liam' on my vinyl," he wrote alongside a picture of the record's autograph.

The fan followed the viral post with a photo of himself smiling with Miley at the signing, adding the caption, "me when I'm the best Liam."

It doesn't exactly take a detective to put together the clues that the signing was a bit of shade aimed at Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The pair first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and soon began dating. They got engaged three years later but called things off a year later, only to reunite in 2016.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in 2018, but the two ended things for the final time when they filed for divorce after seven months of marriage.