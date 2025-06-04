Miley Cyrus says she uses salmon sperm on her face: "My skin looks good"

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus stunned fans with a wild skincare confession during a surprise performance in New York City – and it's got all her fans talking.

On Monday evening, the 32-year-old singer treated an intimate crowd at Bemelmans Bar to songs from her newest album, Something Beautiful.

While chatting in between songs, Miley casually dropped the bombshell that she had tried a salmon sperm facial.

"I tried that salmon sperm," she told the audience, per People, "Have you heard about that? I tried it."

The trend is popular in some high-end skincare circles, as the sperm is said to boost collagen production, fight inflammation, and improve skin texture.

"Tastes strange, but my skin looks good," she said before clarifying, "I didn't mean to drink it. It's just like a whole mask."

Miley also explained that the product came "pre-packaged" and that she hadn't personally met the salmon in question, thankfully!