Miley Cyrus drops stunning trailer for Something Beautiful visual album!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been cooking up Something Beautiful for her fans with a spellbinding new album trailer and an official release date!

Something Beautiful is coming. Are you ready?

Miley has fans chomping at the bit after the Tuesday reveal of her highly-anticipated project's first trailer and its release date – May 30 for the record and June for the accompanying film.

The record is shrouded in hazy mystery, but that's likely purposeful. In the Flowers singer's own words, her goal for Something Beautiful is to turn herself into "a human psychedelic."

Per the album announcement on Instagram, the singer's ninth studio album will feature 13 original tracks and is being executive produced by Miley herself and Shawn Everett.

The Grammy winner has had a huge hand in the project, with additional credits as one of the film's directors.

High fashion will also be a big part of the flick, with notable spotlights on archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa.