Miley Cyrus drops wild story about dad Billy Ray smoking pot on Hannah Montana set

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus just dropped a wild behind-the-scenes bombshell from her Hannah Montana days – and it involves a suspicious smell and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus (r.) revealed that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, smoked pot on the Hannah Montana set. © Collage: Photo by JAMIE MCCARTHY & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the latest episode of her family's podcast, Sorry We're Cyrus, the Something Beautiful artist recalled how production staff once suspected her of smoking marijuana on the Hannah Montana set.

But as it turns out, it was none other than her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!

Her mom Tish was completely caught off guard by the revelation, admitting she didn't think for a second that Billy Ray would do that.

Hilariously, Miley joked that it was probably both her co-star Mitchel Musso and her dad smoking weed.

While the podcast had everyone laughing, it's no secret that the Cyrus family has faced its fair share of drama in recent years.

Tensions reportedly escalated following Billy Ray and Tish's highly publicized divorce, with added strain recently caused by Billy Ray's whirlwind romance with actor Elizabeth Hurley.

However, things seem to be massively improving.