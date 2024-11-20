Miley Cyrus announces bold new visual album: "I would like to be a human psychedelic"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just spilled the tea on her upcoming visual album , and it looks like the singer is going in some wild new directions!

In her fashion-filled Wednesday interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Flowers singer revealed that the new visual album will be called Something Beautiful.

"It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," the Grammy-winner said.

"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people... I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."

But what can fans expect to see in this explorative new project?