Miley Cyrus announces bold new visual album: "I would like to be a human psychedelic"
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just spilled the tea on her upcoming visual album, and it looks like the singer is going in some wild new directions!
In her fashion-filled Wednesday interview with Harper's Bazaar, the Flowers singer revealed that the new visual album will be called Something Beautiful.
"It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," the Grammy-winner said.
"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people... I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."
But what can fans expect to see in this explorative new project?
What are some of the inspirations for Miley Cyrus' daring new visual album?
"The visual component of this is driving the sound," she continued.
"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."
Key visual references reportedly include Thierry Mugler’s 1995 couture show and the iconic robot suit that Zendaya rocked on the red carpet for Dune: Part Two.
According to Miley, the "hypnotizing and glamorous" project was also heavily inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall.
"My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture," she explained.
"They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast," the Wrecking Ball artist added.
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP