Miley Cyrus extends olive branch to dad Billy Ray with major public gesture

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus have had their ups and downs , but this sweet birthday gesture from daughter to father seems to show that they're working to patch things up.

Miley Cyrus wrote an original song for her dad in honor of his 64th birthday. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Clearly, the Cyrus family's love language is music! And what could be more personal than writing a song about someone?

"For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it," the proud papa wrote in a Monday Instagram post celebrating his 64th birthday.

"I love you Mile," he added.

In the post, Billy Ray can be seen strolling around a sunny field, his long hair in braids, as he smiles and laughs, listening to the song.

"Secrets, I want to keep your secrets / Like sunlight in the shadows / Like footsteps in the grass," sings Miley in a musical overlay reminiscent of Annie's Song by John Denver. "I won't ever break my promise / Like a songbird in the silence / Like stones against the glass."

Miley first talked about the song – which features Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham – back in June when she appeared on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast.

I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me, even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know," the Flowers singer said.