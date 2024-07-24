Miley Cyrus called a "devil" and "skank" by father Billy Ray in scathing audio

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus 's feud with her famous father, Billy Ray, is no closer to being over after his split from his wife, Firerose, as his audio tirade against the women in his life has gone public.

Miley Cyrus (r.) performs with her father Billy Ray Cyrus (l.) at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, on June 30, 2019. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

It's once again getting messy in the Cyrus household, and this time things have taken a particularly dark turn.

In shocking new audio obtained by DailyMail.com, the Achy Breaky Heart singer can be heard going off on an expletive-laden rant against his exes Firerose and Tish – and even his daughter Miley, whom he refers to as a "devil" and "skank."



The recording backs up previous claims from Firerose that she suffered months of "extreme verbal, emotional, and physical abuse" at the hands of Billy Ray during their relationship.

The hostility is seemingly prompted by Billy Ray going on late for a show, blaming the situation on Firerose.

"If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I'm really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen," he says.

"I don't know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen… this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f**king b***h."

Billy Ray – who refers to himself in the third person at one point in the audio – even slams his own daughter, Miley.

"Everyone knows that devil's a skank," he can allegedly be heard saying in another recording obtained by DailyMail.com.