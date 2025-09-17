Secret's out! Miley Cyrus announces that a new music drop is just days away

Los Angeles, California - Okay, guys, this is not a drill – Miley Cyrus is releasing some brand-new songs this week!

The Flowers singer took to social media on Wednesday to tell her loyal followers about an exciting new development.

She posted a moody cinematic video to Instagram simply captioned, "Something Beautiful Deluxe out Friday."

But the on-screen text of the video revealed more!

Apparently, the deluxe edition will feature "13 songs from the original album," along with two new tracks.

One of these will be Lockdown, featuring David Byrne.

The second is Secrets, featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.

In August, Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted on Insta to talk about Secrets, which was seemingly written as a kind of olive branch between the formerly estranged father and daughter.

"For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it," the proud papa revealed.