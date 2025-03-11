Miley Cyrus' Flowers lawsuit gets even messier with new ruling

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus hit a roadblock on Monday as a federal judge rejected her bid to dismiss a copyright infringement lawsuit over her hit song , Flowers.

On Monday, a federal judge denied Miley Cyrus’ attempt to throw out a copyright infringement lawsuit targeting her hit song Flowers. © Collage: MARIO TAMA & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

During a hearing at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, US District Judge Dean D. Pregerson signaled that he believes the plaintiff, Tempo Music Investments, has a strong enough position to proceed with its claims.

The lawsuit stems from the investment group's assertion that Flowers, which won the 32-year-old singer her first Grammy in 2024, borrowed elements from Bruno Mars' hit 2013 track When I Was Your Man without permission.

Miley's attorneys argued that Tempo's partial ownership doesn't grant it the authority to sue, as reported by Rolling Stone.

"There's a profound policy issue before the court. Adopting the rule urged by [Miley] would turn the entire music industry, indeed the tech industry as well, on its ear," Tempo lawyer Alex Weingarten asserted.