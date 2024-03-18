Miley Cyrus' hit Flowers makes history – again!

Miley Cyrus' song Flowers has made history with another Billboard record! © Collage: Neilson Barnard, Arturo Holmes, Angela Weiss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Whatever Miracle-Gro Miley has for these flowers - we need it ASAP.

According to Billboard, the song has extended its reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart for a record-breaking 39th week.

Billboard reported that it has now gathered a combined 88 weeks at the top spot across all the radio charts it has led.

This places the song among a small group of just 21 songs that have spent a full year at No. 1 on Billboard airplay charts.

Flowers, which was released back in January 2023 and smashed Spotify streaming records, has become one of the trendiest pop songs of all time.

Not only that, but the song's new record has surpassed The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, which spent a whopping 87 combined weeks atop the Billboard airplay charts.

"One of the biggest hits ever, and it’s an organic megahit," one fan wrote of Miley's hit in a post on X.

The song also nabbed the 31-year-old her first two Grammy Awards last month, for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.