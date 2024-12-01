Miley Cyrus gives mom Tish credit for infamous Teen Choice Awards pole dance

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Miley Cyrus has spilled the tea on an iconic – yet still controversial – performance in a recent chat for Spotify's Billions Club Series.

Miley Cyrus (r.) revealed it was her mom Tish's idea to dance with a pole during the 2009 Teen Choice Awards! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & STF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking with her sister Brandi, the 32-year-old singer revealed the mastermind behind her 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance, which saw a then-16-year-old Miley dance on a pole attached to an ice cream cart.

"This is going to be no surprise to you," Miley said to Brandi, who immediately guessed the idea came from their mom, Tish, per PEOPLE.

"Yup, that was my mom's idea," she confirmed.

"So she always lets me take the blame," Miley added, saying that when she got in trouble for the entire situation, her mom fled the scene.

The Wrecking Ball artist explained that her mom wanted to add the dance in to fully embrace their "trailer park" roots.

However, she joked, "So, apparently, me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole – but it wasn't a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on! Like, what did you want from me?"