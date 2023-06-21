Miley Cyrus glows with Endless Summer Vacation boxes comeback
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and beauty enthusiasts, are you ready to glow? Dolce Glow's Endless Summer Vacation boxes are back in limited stock!
Miley definitely knows how to Wrecking Ball into the summer right.
The star has once again partnered with Dolce Glow for a beauty collab inspired by her music. The announcement came through the self-tanning company's official Instagram account on Tuesday.
"You've asked. We've listened," the post said. "Endless Summer Vacation boxes are back in LIMITED stock TOMORROW!"
The kits include self-tanner, body glow, and face mist.
Miley said her genuine love and trust for Dolce Glow's high-quality products motivated her to join forces with the brand back in February.
"I can buy myself tanner… get that endless summer vacation glow. I am an official partner in Dolce Glow because I truly love and trust this product," the Hannah Montana alum wrote on Instagram.
"Its high-quality ingredients and flawless color make it a must for me. I am so excited to make my 'glow' accessible for my fans and support a female-founded company."
The restock created a wave of excitement as fans geared up to grab the exclusive boxes.
Miley Cyrus fans buzz over Dolce Glow restock on Twitter
Miley's fans have expressed their opinions by showing support and admiration for the collab.
"The perfect way to start summer," one fan wrote.
Another commented, "I’ll take 10!"
But are the products worth the hype?
As one fan wrote, "Very worth it!"
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)