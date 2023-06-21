Miley Cyrus glows with Endless Summer Vacation boxes comeback

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and beauty enthusiasts, a re you ready to glow? Dolce Glow's Endless Summer Vacation boxes are back in limited stock!

Miley Cyrus's Dolce Glow Endless Summer Vacation boxes are back in stock, and fans are buzzing with excitement! © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Miley definitely knows how to Wrecking Ball into the summer right.

The star has once again partnered with Dolce Glow for a beauty collab inspired by her music. The announcement came through the self-tanning company's official Instagram account on Tuesday.

"You've asked. We've listened," the post said. "Endless Summer Vacation boxes are back in LIMITED stock TOMORROW!"

The kits include self-tanner, body glow, and face mist.

Miley said her genuine love and trust for Dolce Glow's high-quality products motivated her to join forces with the brand back in February.

"I can buy myself tanner… get that endless summer vacation glow. I am an official partner in Dolce Glow because I truly love and trust this product," the Hannah Montana alum wrote on Instagram.

"Its high-quality ingredients and flawless color make it a must for me. I am so excited to make my 'glow' accessible for my fans and support a female-founded company."

The restock created a wave of excitement as fans geared up to grab the exclusive boxes.

