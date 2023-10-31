Miley Cyrus hangs ten doing paddleboard yoga in paradise
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus took to Instagram over the weekend to share some idyllic snaps doing paddleboard yoga in a tropical location.
The Flowers singer shared the pics with her 215 million followers on Sunday, captioning the post, "'So close to heaven but so far from everyone.' Grateful for this #Island & the abundant magic she shared with us. "
Rocking a black bikini top, matching shorts, and a black baseball cap, the 30-year-old pop star did a serene yoga flow while kneeling on the board.
The pics might have something to do with her Endless Summer Vacation album, released in March through Columbia Records – or maybe Miley just needed some R and R! Either way, her fans were thrilled that the star was back on Instagram.
"MILEY USING INSTAGRAM AGAIN!!??" one fan exclaimed. "❤️ pls more posts like this!!!!!!!" another said.
Commenters also made sure to point out how impressive Miley's paddleboard yoga skills were. "does everybody know how f***ing hard this is to do," one user wrote, with another echoing, "Damn my chaturanga doesn't even look that good on floor that isn't moving."
Here's hoping there will be many more posts of Miley living her best life!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus