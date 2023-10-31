Miley Cyrus hangs ten doing paddleboard yoga in paradise

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus took to Instagram over the weekend to share some idyllic snaps doing paddleboard yoga in a tropical location.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram over the weekend to share some idyllic snaps of the Flowers singer doing paddleboard yoga in a tropical location. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus

The Flowers singer shared the pics with her 215 million followers on Sunday, captioning the post, "'So close to heaven but so far from everyone.' Grateful for this #Island & the abundant magic she shared with us. "

Rocking a black bikini top, matching shorts, and a black baseball cap, the 30-year-old pop star did a serene yoga flow while kneeling on the board.

The pics might have something to do with her Endless Summer Vacation album, released in March through Columbia Records – or maybe Miley just needed some R and R! Either way, her fans were thrilled that the star was back on Instagram.

"MILEY USING INSTAGRAM AGAIN!!??" one fan exclaimed. "❤️ pls more posts like this!!!!!!!" another said.

Commenters also made sure to point out how impressive Miley's paddleboard yoga skills were. "does everybody know how f***ing hard this is to do," one user wrote, with another echoing, "Damn my chaturanga doesn't even look that good on floor that isn't moving."