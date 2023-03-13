Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation sends fans into a frenzy

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation and fans are going absolutely feral.

Miley Cyrus' new hit album Endless Summer Vacation is sending fans into a frenzy. © REUTERS

Miley Cyrus just Can't Be Tamed!

On Friday, Cyrus released her new pop album Endless Summer Vacation, and fans are getting The Best of Both Worlds.

The Bangerz superstar showcases new music with tracks like Jaded and Rose Colored Lenses while also maintaining the sound that her fans have come to know and love.

With hints of country and pop, she perfectly blends genres to spotlight her ever-expanding musical talents.

The Wrecking Ball singer has managed to drop some nuggets about lost love that feel like truth bombs, leading many to believe she's dissed her ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth in more than one song.

Listeners have flocked to Twitter to express their opinions and reactions about the record as a whole. It's left many fans feeling nostalgic, noting how the new album has made them cry – out of happiness, of course.

Yet the album's record-breaking single Flowers is still the track jumping out as the fan fav. With over 96 million streams on Spotify, it continues to top the platforms' Top Hits chart.