Miley Cyrus reveals "excruciating" health crisis during live performance

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Miley Cyrus has opened up about a traumatic health scare she endured while co-hosting her New Year's Eve Party in 2023.

Miley Cyrus revealed a health scare she faced during a live performance on New Year's Eve in 2023. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

During a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old artist revealed suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst live during her NBC New Year's Eve broadcast with godmother Dolly Parton!

"It was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway," she said. "But it was really, really hard on me."

Despite the pain, Miley powered through the performance, but the ordeal left her questioning whether to continue in the music industry – until a conversation with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels helped her change her perspective.

"He goes, 'Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild,'" she said.

Miley also revealed she's still battling vocal issues due to Reinke's edema, which is a polyp on her vocal cords that makes performing "like running a marathon with ankle weights."

Still, she credits it with giving her that iconic raspy tone that fans adore.