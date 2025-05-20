Miley Cyrus drops tracklist for Something Beautiful with surprise all-star collabs
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just released the tracklist for her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, and the titles are gorgeous!
On Monday, the Flowers singer unveiled the names of all 13 songs from Something Beautiful with a cinematic Instagram video.
"All 13 songs have a special place in my heart," she wrote in the caption, followed by a reminder that Something Beautiful will drop on May 30.
The song titles flashed on the screen, interspersed with clips of Miley posing in high-fashion looks from the film.
Ready for the tracklist? Here it is:
- Prelude
- Something Beautiful
- End of the World
- More to Lose
- Interlude 1
- Easy Lover
- Interlude 2
- Golden Burning Sun
- Walk of Fame feat. Brittany Howard
- Pretend You’re God
- Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved feat. Naomi Campbell
- Reborn
- Give Me Love
There are two collabs in the album, with Every Girl You've Ever Loved featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell ("Something Beautiful" indeed!) and Walk of Fame featuring Brittany Howard.
Howard, who is the frontwoman for the Alabama Shakes, previously performed Nothing Compares 2 U and Crazy Little Thing Called Love with Miley for February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.
Miley recently announced that the accompanying film for the upcoming album will be playing in movie theaters for one night only on June 12, soon after its June 6 Tribeca Film Festival premiere.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP