Miley Cyrus drops tracklist for Something Beautiful with surprise all-star collabs

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just released the tracklist for her upcoming visual album , Something Beautiful , and the titles are gorgeous!

On Monday, the Flowers singer unveiled the names of all 13 songs from Something Beautiful with a cinematic Instagram video.

"All 13 songs have a special place in my heart," she wrote in the caption, followed by a reminder that Something Beautiful will drop on May 30.

The song titles flashed on the screen, interspersed with clips of Miley posing in high-fashion looks from the film.

Ready for the tracklist? Here it is:

Prelude

Something Beautiful

End of the World

More to Lose

Interlude 1

Easy Lover

Interlude 2

Golden Burning Sun

Walk of Fame feat. Brittany Howard

Pretend You’re God

Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved feat. Naomi Campbell

Reborn

Give Me Love

There are two collabs in the album, with Every Girl You've Ever Loved featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell ("Something Beautiful" indeed!) and Walk of Fame featuring Brittany Howard.

Howard, who is the frontwoman for the Alabama Shakes, previously performed Nothing Compares 2 U and Crazy Little Thing Called Love with Miley for February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.