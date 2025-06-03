Miley Cyrus reveals new tattoo despite saying she regrets 80% of her ink

New York, New York - Pop singer Miley Cyrus reportedly went and got a new inking at a New York City tattoo parlor, despite recently claiming that she regrets most of her body art collection.

Miley Cyrus seems to have gone to a New York tattoo parlor for a new inking, despite recently claiming that she regrets most of her body art collection. © AFP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"Grateful to have met such a G," wrote celebrity tattoo artist Michelle Santana from Bang Bang Tattoo in NYC, sharing a post that included a brand-new tattoo on the Grammy Award-winning artist's shoulder.

The new inking reads "Muse" and is thought to be a reference to her mother, who she had previously referred to as her muse.

"The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time," she wrote about her track End of the World last year.

"I am honored today to have it out in the world, hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for," she wrote.

"My muse, my mom. xMiley."

What was most surprising about the news of Cyrus getting a new tattoo, however, was an interview she did with the New York Times in which she said she regretted most of her body art collection.

"A mistake that I made that I still think about is, um, like 80% of my tattoos," Cyrus said in the interview published on Sunday.