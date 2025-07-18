Khloé Kardashian swears off photoshopping her selfies: "It's humiliating"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is changing things up when it comes to her social media content.

Khloé Kardashian confessed that she regrets how much she used to photoshop her social media snap, calling the heavy editing "humiliating". © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 41-year-old reality star opened up about her photoshopping habit during the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

Khloé admitted there was a point where she felt that she couldn't post a snap of herself without editing it, but now, she realizes that she may have gone too far.

"I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter," she said.

"And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills."

The Good American mogul often faced backlash for the apparent heavy editing of her photos in the past, and while she typically defended herself against the criticism, she's come to understand some of the reactions.

"I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that," Khloé said, confessing that she sometimes looked like a "cartoon character" when she overdid it.

"It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself," she added.

Khloé's confession comes amid a new era of transparency for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who previously faced scrutiny for their influence on pop culture of promoting unrealistic beauty standards.