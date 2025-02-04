Miley Cyrus shouts out Beyoncé in adorbs post-Grammys note

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has long made known her love for collaborator and friend Beyoncé . Now she's shouting out her bestie once more after their joint win at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday!

Miley Cyrus (r.) gave Beyoncé a sweet shoutout in a post recapping her night at the Grammys. © ROBYN BECK, ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"Last night at the @recordingacademy," Miley began in her Monday Grammy post on Instagram.

"Having your name called is an honor that deserves to be celebrated," the Flowers singer continued.

Now for the grand finale: "Thank you @beyonce for inviting me to be a part of your iconic Cowboy Carter era. Love you forever."

Aww!

While on stage presenting the Grammy for Record of the Year, she couldn't help but gush about how their duet II Most Wanted won for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

"We won, Beyoncé!" she beamed, with a video clip of that moment also included in her Insta post.

"The Grammy goes to... even if it's not you Beyoncé, I might just say it is," Miley joked later in her speech before conceding that the rightful winner was Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.